No. 13 Duke women outlast No. 8 Oklahoma 109-99 in overtime to win Ball Dawgs Classic

HENDERSON, Nev. — Reigan Richardson scored a career-high 35 points to lead No. 13 Duke past No. 8 Oklahoma 109-99 in overtime on Wednesday in the championship game of the Ball Dawgs Classic.

Oklahoma overcame a first-half, 15-point deficit to tie the game with 4:45 left in the game, and forced overtime with Payton Verhulst’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. But Duke outscored the Sooners 15-5 in OT.

Richardson was named the tournament MVP.

Ashlon Jackson scored 18 points while Jordan Wood chipped in 13, Jadyn Donovan added 12 and Taina Mair had 10 for the Blue Devils (7-1).

Verhulst had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Sooners (6-1). Raegan Beers scored 26, Skylar Vann had 13 points and Sahara Williams added 12 for Oklahoma.

Takeaways

Duke: The Blue Devils have dominated their opponents in second-chance scoring this season (128-56) and have almost twice as many points off the bench (278-146).

Oklahoma: The Sooners came into the game having held their first six opponents to 31% or less shooting, and ranked second nationally in opponent field-goal percentage (28.0%). On Wednesday they allowed the Blue Devils to shoot 56.3% (40 of 71).

Key moment

Trailing by six and hoping to make it a one-possession game, Beers was called for an offensive foul with 1:07 left in overtime. Richardson’s 3-pointer on the ensuing possession put the game out of reach.

Key stat

11 - Duke was 11 of 20 (55.0%) from 3-point range. The 11 3-pointers are a new season high for the Devils.

Up next

Duke: Hosts Columbia on Dec. 1.

Oklahoma: Visits Louisville on Dec. 4.