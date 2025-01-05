SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Reigan Richardson reaches 1,000 career points and No. 14 Duke women rout Pittsburgh 69-31

By The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. — Reigan Richardson scored 13 points and reached 1,000 career points in No. 14 Duke's 69-31 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Richardson reached the milestone during a 7-0 Duke run to open the second half. After leading 38-15 at halftime the Blue Devils went up by 32 with 6 1/2 minutes left in the third. Later, Richardson hit a jumper and the Blue Devils regained their 32-point lead at 53-21 heading to the fourth. She finished the game with 1,002 points.

Jordan Wood hit a 3-pointer and later added a free throw for a 39-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game. The Panthers did not make a shot in the final 5 1/2 minutes, going 0 for 7 in that stretch.

The Blue Devils forced 29 turnovers and Pitt made only 11 field goals. Duke outshot the Panthers 46%-24% and had 24 points off the bench to Pitt’s 1.

Delaney Thomas scored 10 points for Duke (12-3, 3-0 ACC).

Khadija Faye scored 17 points for the Panthers, which was 55% of the team total. Only five players scored for the Panthers (8-8, 0-3).

The score was tied at 9 midway through the first quarter before Duke finished the period on an 11-0 run. The run reached 17-0 in the second quarter before Pitt's Mikayla Johnson made a free throw to snap a 6 1/2-minute scoreless stretch.

Duke has won all 17 meetings with Pittsburgh.

Up next for Duke is a game at No. 17 North Carolina on Thursday. Pitt hosts Louisville, also on Thursday.

