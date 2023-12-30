McCain continues hot shooting with 24 points, No. 16 Duke beats Queens 106-69

DURHAM, N.C. — Jared McCain scored a season-high 24 points and No. 16 Duke beat Queens 106-69 on Saturday.

Kyle Filipowski added 19 points to go with a career-high five blocked shots for Duke (9-3), which has won four games in a row. The freshman McCain scored 20 or more points in three of those games.

Caleb Foster had 13 points and Mark Mitchell added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Deyton Albury scored 23 points for Queens (6-9), which lost to a nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team on the road for the second game in a row after last week’s 30-point setback at Clemson. Jaxon Pollard had 10 points.

Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor played for the first time in four weeks after sustaining an ankle injury, entering off the bench in the first half. His 3-pointer in the second half pushed Duke to a 67-44 lead and he ended up with nine points and four assists.

Duke recorded a season-high 11 blocked shots.

McCain had 17 first-half points as the Blue Devils led 46-33 at halftime in their highest-scoring first half of the season.

Duke's Jared McCain (0) attempts a shot over Queens' AJ McKee (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

BIG PICTURE

Queens: The Royals were steady for a first-half stretch after falling into a double-digit hole, but they couldn’t string enough good possessions together and finished with 19 turnovers.

Duke: The Blue Devils were far too good for Queens, and that provided an ideal opportunity for Proctor to work back into game form. Duke shot 58% from the field for its best mark since 64.4% in the opener vs. Dartmouth.

UP NEXT

Queens' AJ McKee (5) loses the ball between Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) and Duke's Jared McCain, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

Queens: Visits Kennesaw State next Saturday.

Duke: Hosts Syracuse on Tuesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.