Jadyn Donovan's double-double helps No. 16 Duke women hold off South Dakota State 75-71

By The Associated Press

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Jadyn Donovan finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 16 Duke hold off South Dakota State 75-71 on Sunday.

Donovan hit 11 of 17 shots from the floor and added four assists and four steals for the Blue Devils (4-1). It was the second double-double this season for the sophomore.

Ashlon Jackson totaled 17 points and four assists for Duke. Vanessa de Jesus scored 13 off the bench.

Brooklyn Meyer scored 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting to lead the Jackrabbits (3-1). Paige Meyer had 12 points and seven assists. Haleigh Timmer scored 11 on 5-for-7 shooting. Kallie Theisen grabbed 12 rebounds but did not score.

Jackson had nine points to guide the Blue Devils to a 23-18 advantage after one quarter.

Donovan scored off a rebound to give Duke a 10-point lead with 90 seconds left before halftime. But Brooklyn Meyer had the only basket from there and South Dakota State trailed 38-30.

The Jackrabbits grabbed the lead at 47-45 after Timmer's layup and two free throws by Meyer. Donovan answered with a dunk off a rebound and finished off a three-point play, and Reigan Richardson and Toby Fournier sank shots in the final 44 seconds to send the Blue Devils to the fourth quarter with a 54-50 lead.

Mesa Byom hit a 3-pointer with 7:38 left to play to pull South Dakota State even at 59. Donovan answered with another rebound basket and a jumper, and the Blue Devils stayed in front from there.

The Jackrabbits stayed within striking distance by hitting 8 of 16 shots from beyond the arc while Duke sank just 3 of 11.

The Blue Devils return home to play Belmont on Thursday.

