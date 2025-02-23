Fournier scores 22, Okananwa 13 and No. 11 Duke women rout Syracuse 80-49

DURHAM, N.C. — Toby Fournier scored 22 points, Oluchi Okananwa added 13 points, and No. 11 Duke routed Syracuse 80-49 on Sunday.

Both Fournier and Okananwa came off the bench for the Blue Devils, who got 39 points from their reserves. Among the starters, Delaney Thomas scored 12 points, Reigan Richardson 11 and Ashlon Jackson 10.

Duke (21-7, 12-4 ACC) had 14 steals among 23 turnovers by Syracuse and the Blue Devils had a 26-4 advantage in points after turnovers.

Duke led comfortably 41-19 at halftime and a 10-0 run pushed the lead to 60-30 late in the third quarter. To open the fourth quarter, Thomas scored six points and Richardson had a three-point play leading the Blue Devils to a 69-35 lead with seven minutes remaining. The lead reached 36 points when Fournier converted a layup with 59 seconds left.

Georgia Woolley scored 14 points and Sophie Burrows added 13 for Syracuse (10-17, 4-12). No other starter scored more than four points.

Duke's 9-0 run in the middle of the first quarter erased an early deficit and gave the Blue Devils a 13-6 lead. They went on to lead 20-13 at the end of the quarter. The Blue Devils added a 16-2 run in the second quarter, leading to a 22-point advantage at halftime.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Duke is tied for fourth place with Louisville, which lost to No. 9 North Carolina on Sunday.

The Blue Devils host North Carolina on Thursday and visit Florida State on Sunday.

Syracuse wraps up the regular season with home games against Pitt on Thursday and Boston College on Sunday.