Flagg has 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 3 Duke beats Virginia 80-62

Duke guard Cooper Flagg shoots the ball past Virginia forward Jacob Cofie (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. Credit: AP/Mike Kropf

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Freshman star Cooper Flagg had 17 points and 14 rebounds, notching his seventh double-double of the season before halftime, as No. 3 Duke cruised past Virginia 80-62 on Monday night.

The Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC), who also got 17 points from Kon Knueppel, have won three straight since their lone conference loss Feb. 8 at No. 18 Clemson.

Andrew Rohde had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9).

Duke forward Maliq Brown, who grew up in Virginia about an hour from Charlottesville, sustained an apparent left shoulder injury with 1:21 left in the first half. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return.

The junior transfer from Syracuse had two points, two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes.

