Durkin's late 3-pointer lifts Davidson over Maryland 64-61

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Freshman Bobby Durkin buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining and scored 16 points to lead Davidson to a 64-61 victory over Maryland in the opener of the Asheville Championship on Friday night.

Davidson (2-0) will play the winner of Friday's nightcap between Clemson and UAB in the title game on Sunday. Maryland (1-1) will play the loser on Sunday.

Durkin came off the bench to make 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-8 all-time against the Terrapins in a series that dates to the 1938-39 season when both were members of the Southern Conference.

Angelo Brizzi sank 8 of 9 foul shots and finished with 10 points, six steals and four assists for Davidson. David Skogman contributed nine points and eight rebounds.

All-Big Ten Conference preseason first-team selection Jahmir Young led Maryland with 18 points and seven assists. Young also reached the 2,000 career-points mark. Julian Reese totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 43% overall but made 8 of 15 from distance. The Terrapins shot 35% overall and made only five of their 23 3-point attempts — 21.7%.

