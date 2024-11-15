Littlepage-Bugg and Vonleh have double-doubles, No. 17 Baylor women roll past East Texas A&M 104-55

WACO, Texas — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Aaronette Vonleh had 18 and 11 and No. 17 Baylor rolled to a 104-55 win over East Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Bella Fontleroy, who missed most of Sunday's loss at Oregon with a sprained ankle, scored 15 points for the Bears (2-1). Jada Walker and Yaya Felder both added 11 points.

Jana Van Gytenbeek, a graduate senior, will miss the rest of the season for Baylor after suffering a knee injury in the season-opening win.

Cora Horvath scored 22 points for the Lions (2-2).

The Bears scored the first eight points and led 12-2 less than 3 1/2 minutes into the game. The Lions closed it to 23-18 after one quarter but Baylor scored the first 10 points of the second quarter. A 12-0 run pushed the lead past 20 and it was 51-28 at the half with Littlepage-Buggs scoring 20 with 10 rebounds.

Baylor scored the last 11 points of the third quarter to push it to 82-40.

Baylor shot 53% and had a 53-27 rebounding advantage with 21 boards on the offensive end leading to 24 second-chance points. The Bears forced 23 turnovers and scored 33 points.

East Texas A&M shot 34% overall but made half of its 14 3-pointers.