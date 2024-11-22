SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Freshman Jeremiah Fears, Duke Miles propel Oklahoma to 84-56 victory over East Texas A&M

By The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Freshman Jeremiah Fears finished with 20 points, Duke Miles scored 19 and Oklahoma cruised to an 84-56 victory over East Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Fears used 7-for-10 shooting to turn in his best scoring effort thus far for the Sooners (4-0). He was 1 for 4 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line, adding five assists and four rebounds. Miles hit 7 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers.

Glenn Taylor Jr. came off the bench to sink four 3-pointers and scored 16 for Oklahoma.

Scooter Williams Jr., Josh Taylor and reserve TJ Thomas all scored nine to pace the Lions (1-5).

Miles had 14 points in the first half and Fears scored 11 to guide the Sooners to a 38-33 lead at intermission.

Taylor buried all four of his shots from distance and scored 14 in the second half to help Oklahoma double up East Texas A&M 46-23 after the break.

The Sooners shot 47.5% overall and made 10 of 32 from beyond the arc (31.3%). The went 18 for 22 at the foul line.

The Lions shot 37.7% from the floor, hit 7 of 32 from distance (21.9%) and 9 of 17 foul shots.

Oklahoma heads to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, playing three games in three days. The Sooners open the event on Wednesday against Providence.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME