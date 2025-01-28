SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Matt Hayman scores 21 to lead Stephen F. Austin over East Texas A&M 79-72

By The Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Matt Hayman made five 3-pointers and scored 21 to power Stephen F. Austin to a 79-72 victory over East Texas A&M on Monday night.

Keon Thompson totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Lumberjacks (9-12, 2-8 Southland Conference). Nana Antwi-Boasiako added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Reserve Keith Lamar scored 11.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen had 18 points off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range to lead the Lions (2-19, 0-10), who have lost nine in a row. Fellow reserve Scooter Williams Jr. pitched in with 14 points and four steals. Tay Mosher scored 10 to lead the starters.

_

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME