Will Riley's 31 points are the most by an Illinois freshman in their debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Will Riley scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half to set an Illinois scoring record in a freshman debut and the Illini eased by Eastern Illinois 112-67 on Monday night.

Riley scored 15 of Illinois' 17 points late in the second half, including 12 straight to take a 41-point lead. He finished 10 of 13 from the field in just 25 minutes, making 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Riley made all four of his 3-pointers in the second half, including a four-point play with 5:14 left.

Illinois has won nine straight openers, a streak that began with an 81-62 victory over Southeast Missouri in 2016. The Fighting Illini have hosted Eastern Illinois for its season opener the last three seasons.

Illinois sits just outside the Top 25 of the preseason AP poll, receiving the most points (92) among unranked teams.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn added 21 points and four 3-pointers as Illinois went 16 of 42 (38%) from distance. Ben Humrichous and Tomislav Ivisic each scored 14.

Nakyel Shelton led Eastern Illinois with 16 points.