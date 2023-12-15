Eastern Kentucky player McCullough faces assault charge after run-in during Tennessee car accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eastern Kentucky women’s basketball player Sierra McCullough is charged in Tennessee with assaulting a woman who requested insurance information following an April car accident in Nashville.

McCullough, 22, had a collision with a woman identified as Morgan Garrett on April 20 at Jefferson Street and the 140 East exit ramp, according to the arrest report on scoopnashville.com.

McCullough didn’t believe the damage to Garrett’s car merited exchanging personal information, the report added, but Garrett demanded it. McCullough allegedly struck Garrett multiple times in the face, the report stated, causing minor injuries and damage to her glasses.

Witnesses produced video of the incident, the report stated, including a way to contact the car’s owner, who turned out to be McCullough’s grandfather. He gave law enforcement her phone number and told them she would have been the only person driving, the report added.

McCullough was charged with assault and booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on Dec. 7. Bond was set at $1,000 and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office gave her pretrial release. She faces a Jan. 19 court date.

A statement Thursday from the EKU athletic department said it was aware of the charges and added, “We will respect the judicial process and are addressing internally.” The fifth-year senior from Opelika, Alabama, averages 6.8 points per game and has started eight contests. She last played against Simmons College on Dec. 4.