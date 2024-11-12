SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Grill makes 8 3s, scores career-high 33 points to lead Missouri over Eastern Washington 84-77

Missouri's Caleb Grill (31) heads to the basket as Eastern Washington's Andrew Cook (9) and Emmett Marquardt, right, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Caleb Grill matched a career best with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead Missouri to an 84-77 victory over Eastern Washington on Monday night.

Grill, who missed Missouri's final 23 games last season with a wrist injury, shot 10 of 13 from the floor and 8 of 10 from long range. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, one shy of a career best.

Eastern Washington used a 19-8 run to pull to 70-68 with 5:15 remaining. Mason Williams made two 3s and scored eight points and Andrew Cook had six during the stretch. Grill answered with a 3-pointer and the Eagles didn't get closer.

Mark Mitchell added 13 points on 10-of-13 shooting for Missouri (2-1), which had 10 players score while shooting 54% (26 of 48).

Cook scored 24 points and Williams had 20 for Eastern Washington (1-2). Tyler Powell added 11 points and Nic McClain added 10. The Eagles shot 63% (17 of 27) in the second half and finished 29-of-56 (52%) shooting overall. Williams made four of the Eagles' nine 3-pointers.

Grill hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half to help the Tigers build a 45-33 advantage at the break. Cook led the Eagles with 12 first-half points.

It was the second of a 10-game home stand for Missouri, which entered having won all six of their previous games against the Big Sky Conference by an average margin of 25.7 points.

Missouri's Anthony Robinson II, right, heads to the basket as Eastern Washington's Nic McClain, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

