Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State following Venters' 25-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Steele Venters scored 25 points in Eastern Washington's 92-80 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Eastern Washington is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Hornets have gone 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venters is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Zach Chappell is averaging 15.5 points for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.