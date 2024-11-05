Davis scores 24, helps rally No. 9 North Carolina past Elon

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — RJ Davis scored 24 points and keyed No. 9 North Carolina’s 11-0 run after falling behind in the second half in a 90-76 victory over Elon on Monday night in the teams' season opener.

Elliot Cadeau added 15 points and Seth Trimble had 12 points for the Tar Heels, who shot only 41.2% from the field. Jae’Lyn Withers had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

TJ Simpkins scored 18 points and Nick Dorn had 17 to lead Elon. Sam Sherry added 15 points and TK Simpkins had 14.

Elon used a 14-0 burst to take a 71-69 lead with less than 7 minutes to play. Davis hit a floater and then worked free for a corner 3-pointer as momentum shifted back to the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels took a 32-21 lead on Withers’ 3-pointer just under the eight-minute mark of the first half. North Carolina scored the final seven points of the first half for a 51-39 lead at the break, holding the Phoenix without a point in the last two minutes.

Takeaways

Elon: The Phoenix, coming off a 13-19 season, made eight of 10 shots during the second-half rally. Dorn made five 3-point baskets

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will have lots to work despite winning their 20th consecutive season opener. Davis, coming off an All-American season and beginning his fifth college season, has posted a double-figure point total in four season openers.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Elon in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

Key moment

After falling behind, North Carolina clamped down defensively as the Phoenix went six consecutive possessions without scoring while the Tar Heels built an 80-71 edge.

Key stat

The Tar Heels didn’t commit a turnover for the first 13 minutes and had only six giveaways for the game.

Up Next

North Carolina visits No. 1 Kansas on Friday, while Elon hosts Bluefield (Va.) on Saturday.