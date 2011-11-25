Evans leads Hofstra women in Cancun

Shante Evans had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and Nicole Capurso 15 points to lead Hofstra to a 70-60 women's basketball victory over Drake on Friday at the Cancun (Mexico) Challenge.

The victory was the fourth straight for the Pride (4-1), which completed a 2-0 trip.

Freshman point guard Andreana Thomas had nine points and played 24 minutes after senior guard Candice Bellocchio went down with an injury six minutes into the game.

Anma Onyeuku contributed 10 points and six rebounds in 10 minutes and Marie Malone had seven rebounds and a career-best five blocks.

Iowa 60, St. John's 52:Junior Shenneika Smith had 18 points and a career-high 21 rebounds for her first double-double of the season but St. John's (2-3) still fell on the first day of the Junkanoo Jam Tournament in Freeport, Bahamas. The Red Storm outrebounded the Hawkeyes, 40-27.