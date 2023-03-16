SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Fairleigh Dickinson beats Texas Southern 84-61 in First Four

Fairleigh Dickinson's Heru Bligen (3) battles for a loose ball against Texas Southern's Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) and Davon Barnes (2) during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

By The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio — Ansley Almonor scored 23 points and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Texas Southern 84-61 Wednesday night to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in four seasons.

The Knights held a 14-2 lead after a 12-0 run in the opening 3:29 and didn’t never gave up the lead. Grant Singleton scored seven points during a 19-6 run in which the Knights led by as many as 18 points at the end of the first half.

Jordan Gilliam made a jumper that got Texas Southern as close as 10 points with 10:01 left in the second half. The Tigers shot 42% and went 1 for 17 from 3-point distance.

Fairleigh Dickinson shot 50% and advanced to the East Region to play top-seeded Purdue in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

Joe Munden Jr. scored 17 points, Demetre Roberts had 15, Singleton finished with 13 and Sean Moore 10 for Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15).

John Walker III led Texas Southern (14-21) with 22 points. Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 10.

BIG PICTURE

Fairleigh Dickinson's Ansley Almonor (5) is defended by Texas Southern's John Walker III (24) during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Fairleigh Dickinson: First-year coach Tobin Anderson turned around a Knights squad that went 4-22 a season ago.

Texas Southern: The Tigers missed their first 13 3’s before making their first with 4:52 remaining. Their 28.4% clip this season from 3-point distance ranks worst in the Southwest Athletic Conference, and Texas Southern missed out on winning its third-straight appearance in the First Four.

UP NEXT

Fairleigh Dickinson will play Purdue on Friday.

