SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Miller scores 20 with 9 rebounds, 9 assists as SMU beats FAMU 102-73

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Kevin “Boopie” Miller scored 20 points with nine rebounds and nine assists Thursday night and Yohan Traore added 19 points and 10 rebounds to help SMU beat Florda A&M 102-73.

Chuck Harris made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points for SMU (2-0). B.J. Edwards had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Keon Ambrose-Hylton scored 10 points.

Miller — who started all 35 games and averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals last season for Wake Forest — scored 17 points in the first half and SMU took a 51-29 lead at intermission. The Mustangs scored 14 points off eight Florida A&M (0-2) turnovers and outscored the Rattlers 26-8 in the paint before halftime.

Sterling Young led the Rattlers with 15 points. Jordan Chatman added 13, including three 3-pointers, and Milton Matthews scored 10 points.

FAMU went without a made field goal for stretches of 3-. 4-, and 7-plus minutes in the first half.

SMU shot 53% overall, made 10 of 24 (42%) from 3-point range and hit 22 of 27 from the free-throw line.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME