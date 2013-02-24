Farmingdale State women grab Skyline automatic bid

Guard Nicky Young hit two free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining to give Farmingdale State a 40-39 victory over host Purchase in the Skyline Championship Game Saturday, sending Farmingdale State to the women's Division III NCAA Tournament.

Purchase missed a jump shot with two seconds left.

Farmingdale State will learn its first-round opponent Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Siohban Purvis scored a game-high 13 points and had 13 rebounds. Young added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Purchase held a four-point lead for most of the second half before Farmingdale tied the game with 11:48 remaining. After the Rams took a 31-29 lead on a Purvis layup, Purchase scored eight consecutive points to take a 37-31 lead.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Purvis gave Farmingdale State the lead again with 1:56 remaining, but Purchase scored on the next possession, taking a one-point lead.

Farmingdale men fall

The Farmingdale State men lost to Purchase, 71-48, in the nightcap of the Skyline championship doubleheader. AJ Matthews had 28 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks for FSU (20-7).