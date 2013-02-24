Farmingdale State women grab Skyline automatic bid
Guard Nicky Young hit two free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining to give Farmingdale State a 40-39 victory over host Purchase in the Skyline Championship Game Saturday, sending Farmingdale State to the women's Division III NCAA Tournament.
Purchase missed a jump shot with two seconds left.
Farmingdale State will learn its first-round opponent Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Siohban Purvis scored a game-high 13 points and had 13 rebounds. Young added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Purchase held a four-point lead for most of the second half before Farmingdale tied the game with 11:48 remaining. After the Rams took a 31-29 lead on a Purvis layup, Purchase scored eight consecutive points to take a 37-31 lead.
Purvis gave Farmingdale State the lead again with 1:56 remaining, but Purchase scored on the next possession, taking a one-point lead.
Farmingdale men fall
The Farmingdale State men lost to Purchase, 71-48, in the nightcap of the Skyline championship doubleheader. AJ Matthews had 28 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks for FSU (20-7).