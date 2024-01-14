Davis scores 30 points, No. 24 Florida Atlantic holds off UAB 86-73

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Johnell Davis scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Vladislav Goldin added 18 and No. 24 Florida Atlantic used a big first half to fuel an 86-73 win over UAB on Sunday.

Jalen Gaffney added 10 for the Owls (13-4, 3-1 American). It was the third 30-point effort of Davis’ career, and two of those have come against UAB.

Eric Gaines and Efrem Johnson each scored 13 for UAB (10-6, 2-1), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped. The Blazers trailed by 22 with 17:47 left and got within eight on a layup by Alejandro Vasquez with 4:44 remaining.

But the Owls scored the game’s next 10 points to put the win away. Davis left with 1:20 remaining after appearing to turn his left ankle, but he made it to the bench under his own power and didn't seem to be seriously hurt.

Goldin came into the day as the Division I leader in field-goal percentage and improved his numbers. He made eight of 10 shots and is now 97 for 135 this season – 72%.

UAB started the game shooting 5 for 12 over the game’s first 7 minutes, which wasn’t great. The Blazers then went 5 for 22 over the next 16 minutes, which was considerably worse.

Aided by that cold spell, FAU used a 15-2 run late in the half to build a 37-18 lead. It was 43-24 at halftime, a rare intermission where the Owls had some breathing room; FAU hadn’t led by so much at the break since holding a 23-point edge over FIU on Dec. 13, and the Owls had been outscored by 29 in their most recent six first halves entering Sunday.

UAB guard Eric Gaines (4) and Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

BIG PICTURE

UAB: The Blazers have now lost consecutive games to FAU for the first time in series history. UAB won 13 of the first 18 meetings but went 1-2 vs. the Owls last season — including a 78-56 loss in the Conference USA championship game, their most recent meeting before Sunday.

Florida Atlantic: Junior forward Giancarlo Rosado, a key part of FAU’s big-man rotation off the bench, was in street clothes with a large brace on his left leg in the second half. He played only two minutes on Sunday before departing. Rosado is averaging 6.5 points this season on 62% shooting.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida Atlantic forward Tre Carroll (25) and guard Johnell Davis (1) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UAB, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

If Gonzaga and Texas fall out of the AP Top 25 on Monday (which seems possible) and FAU remains in (which seems probable), the Owls will be one of no more than 10 programs nationally to have appeared in each of the last 12 editions of the rankings. FAU has fallen from No. 7 to No. 24 in recent polls; its 2-0 mark this week would seem to solidify its spot.

UP NEXT

UAB: Hosts Tulane on Wednesday.

Florida Atlantic: Hosts Wichita State on Thursday.