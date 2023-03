FGCU tops WSU 74-63, reaches 2nd round of March Madness

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddie Antenucci’s 3-pointer bounced four times before going through the net as part of her game-changing spree from beyond the arc that sent 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 74-63 win Saturday over No. 5-seed Washington State.

Sha Carter scored 24 points and Tishara Moorehouse had 16 for the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament champion Golden Eagles (33-3).

FGCU will play the winner of Saturday’s late game between fourth-seeded Villanova and No. 13 seed Cleveland State at the Wildcats’ on-campus arena, the Pavilion.

The Eagles sent the Shania Twain karaoke club out of Washington State (23-11) home early after a surprising run to win the Pac-12 Tournament. Tara Wallack led the Cougars with 16 points

Antenucci, who scored 11 points, turned into a sudden-scorer and turned a tight game into FGCU's game to lose. She averaged only 4.1 points this season, but hit FGCU’s second 3 of the game in the third quarter for a 43-38 lead. Her second straight 3 only 35 seconds later made it 46-40 and started to put some separation in the game.

Her third straight 3 was one for the highlight reel. Her shot bounced twice straight up off the back rim, tapped twice off the front corner of the backboard and plopped through the net. The three 3s in a 1 minute, 12-second span were Antenucci’s first three shots and first points of the game.

The FGCU fans that filled a couple of sections inside the Pavilion erupted and Washington State called timeout. The Cougars never recovered.

Antenucci’s teammates took it from there. Moorehouse was fouled on a driving layup -- Cougars guard Astera Tuhina slammed the ball in frustration -- and she hit the free throw for a 58-47 lead. They took a 61-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles closed as 1½-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook, so this would be no underdog upset, no matter the seeding.

Florida Gulf Coast sent a basketball program back to the area 10 years after the men’s famed “Dunk City” team won two games as a 12 seed in Philadelphia and advanced to the Sweet 16.

FGCU coach Karl Smesko said he didn’t believe that magic could be recreated.

Unless, he joked, if the Eagles won.

Maybe Antenucci's funky 3 can earn them some “Kerplunk City” fame.

With 4:14 left in the game, and the Cougars trailing 70-56, the school band belted out Twain's “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” to try and rally the team. The 1997 smash had become an anthem for the program and even caught the attention of Twain. The Cougars also had Twain’s “Let’s Go Girls” printed on the back of the warmup shirts.

They're just not going to the second round.

IT HIM!

The Washington State band played to the local crowd -- that filled in with Villanova fans late in the second half -- with masks in honor of Flyers mascot Gritty.

INTERNATIONAL FLAIR

Washington State’s starters were from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Estonia and Rwanda.

BIG PICTURE

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles came in shooting a modest 38% from 3-point range this season. Antenucci made 27 3s this season and shot 38% from beyond the arc. She did shoot 41% on 3s in conference play.

Washington State: The Cougars played in their third straight NCAA Tournament but fell to 0-4 in the tourney. The No. 5 seed was the highest Washington State had ever earned in March Madness.

UP NEXT

The Eagles could face a rowdy home court for the Wildcats on Monday night should the heavily-favored Big East team advance past Cleveland State.