Filipowski leads the way as No. 2 Duke opens the season by beating Dartmouth 92-54

DURHAM, N.C. — Kyle Filipowski scored 25 points to help No. 2 Duke beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Monday night to open Year 2 under Jon Scheyer.

Freshman Caleb Foster added 15 points for the Blue Devils (1-0), who shot 64.4% and had doubled up the Big Green by halftime (42-21). The preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite won its 23rd straight season opener despite playing without returning wing starter Mark Mitchell due to a lower-body injury.

Duke took over midway through the first half, making 11 of 14 shots through the final 10 minutes to stretch out a lead. That included a run of six scores in seven possessions, starting with Filipowski and Ryan Young inside and followed by against-the-zone 3s from Foster, Tyrese Proctor and then the 7-foot Filipowski.

Dusan Neskovic scored 23 points for the Big Green (0-1), but the rest of his team combined to make 8 of 37 shots (21.6%). Dartmouth has lost 44 straight to ranked opponents and fell to 3-55 in those games all-time.

BIG PICTURE

Dartmouth: Seven of the top nine scorers are back from a 10-18 team for the Big Green, picked seventh in the eight-team Ivy League this year. Dartmouth hung around for the first 10 minutes but withered amid Duke's decisive burst and couldn't secure its first win against a ranked opponent since 1956.

Duke: The Blue Devils haven't lost an opener since an 0-2 start in the 1999-2000 season and were coming off a 16-0 record at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Scheyer's debut season as successor to retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer shouts at an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dartmouth in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

UP NEXT

Dartmouth: UMass Lowell visits the Big Green on Friday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils host No. 12 Arizona on Friday night. That includes a reunion with Wildcats guard Caleb Love, a transfer from Blue Devils rival North Carolina.