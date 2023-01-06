FIU 62, Charlotte 60
CHARLOTTE (11-4)
Milicic 2-8 1-1 5, Khalifa 6-8 2-2 15, Gipson 4-7 1-2 12, Patterson 2-7 4-5 8, Threadgill 2-5 0-0 5, B.Williams 4-16 0-0 10, Berry 1-5 3-4 5, Aldrich 0-0 0-0 0, Folkes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 11-14 60.
FIU (7-7)
Guadarrama 3-9 0-0 6, Sanogo 3-3 3-3 9, Dean 7-12 1-2 15, Gittens 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 7-15 4-5 20, Krivokapic 1-3 2-2 5, Hawkins 1-2 0-0 3, Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Pinkney 1-2 0-0 2, J.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 10-12 62.
Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 7-23 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Berry 0-2, Milicic 0-4), FIU 4-19 (Jones 2-6, Hawkins 1-2, Krivokapic 1-2, Dean 0-1, Gittens 0-1, J.Williams 0-2, Guadarrama 0-5). Fouled Out_Pinkney. Rebounds_Charlotte 31 (B.Williams 9), FIU 29 (Jones 9). Assists_Charlotte 14 (Patterson 4), FIU 5 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_Charlotte 12, FIU 15.