SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 3 Florida expects Alijah Martin to return from a hip injury at No. 22 Mississippi State

Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) drives against Vanderbilt guard Jason...

Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) drives against Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/Alan Youngblood

By The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 3 Florida expects guard Alijah Martin to play at Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Martin missed the team’s upset at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday because of a hip pointer. But coach Todd Golden said Monday that Martin was “moving around really well” in practice and should be back in the starting lineup against the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs.

“I think he’ll play,” Golden said. “I anticipate he’ll play, but it’s a funny little injury and a little pull here and there can bother him. But he looked really good (Sunday).”

Martin ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.3 points a game. He also averages 4.9 rebounds and ranks second on the team with 58 assists.

