No. 3 Florida expects Alijah Martin to return from a hip injury at No. 22 Mississippi State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 3 Florida expects guard Alijah Martin to play at Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Martin missed the team’s upset at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday because of a hip pointer. But coach Todd Golden said Monday that Martin was “moving around really well” in practice and should be back in the starting lineup against the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs.

“I think he’ll play,” Golden said. “I anticipate he’ll play, but it’s a funny little injury and a little pull here and there can bother him. But he looked really good (Sunday).”

Martin ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.3 points a game. He also averages 4.9 rebounds and ranks second on the team with 58 assists.