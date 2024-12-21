Catchings scores 21 points as BYU routs Florida A&M 103-57

PROVO, Utah — Kanon Catchings scored 21 points and led five players into double-digit scoring as BYU rolled to a 103-57 rout of Florida A&M on Friday night.

Jordan Chatman scored at the basket and knocked down a 3 to give Florida A&M an early lead, but Mawot Mag hit a 3 and Catchings dunked to pull BYU even at 7-7 and jump start a 22-0 run that put the Cougars solidly in front. BYU built a 29-point lead at intermission and outscored the Rattlers by 17 points in the second half.

BYU (9-2) hit 15 3-pointers on 34 attempts and shot 54% from the field. Catchings was 8 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 7 from behind the arc to lead the effort. Dallin Hall finished with 13 points and dished seven assists with five rebounds and a steal. Dawson Baker hit 3 of 5 from deep off the bench and added 11 points with three assists. Mag and Tevin Knell each added 10 points.

Sterling Young was 8-for-8 from the free throw line and finished with 14 points to lead Florida A&M (3-7), which is now 0-7 on the road. Shaqir O'Neal and Chatman each added 10 points. The Rattlers shot 18 of 55 from the field (32.7%), including 10 of 34 from behind the arc.

BYU, which has won seven straight home games to start the season, plays host to Arizona State in the Big 12 Conference opener for both schools on New Year's Eve. Florida A&M plays at Tarleton State Dec. 29.