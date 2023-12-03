SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Fredrick, Lahkin score 19 each in Cincinnati's blowout win over Florida Gulf Coast

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — CJ Fredrick scored 19 points, Viktor Lakhin added another 19, and Cincinnati blew out Florida Gulf Coast 99-62 on Sunday.

Fredrick hit five 3-pointers in six attempts and was 6-for-7 shooting overall. Lakhin made 8 of 10 shots and added nine rebounds and six assists. Ody Oguama scored 13 points off the bench and Aziz Bandaogo added 10 points.

Cincinnati led 9-8 a few minutes into the game before holding FGCU scoreless over a 5 1/2-minute stretch that left the Bearcats with a 23-8 lead. The Eagles played even over the next few minutes, but Frederick hit a 3-pointer, Jizzle James scored in the paint, and Fredrick hit another 3-pointer to give Cincinnati a 49-26 lead at the break.

Cincinnati put the finishing touches on the blowout when Oguama scored the first seven points of a 13-0 run that gave the Bearcats a 92-57 lead with 3 minutes left in the game.

Keeshawn Kellman, a 10.5 ppg scorer, had a career-high 23 points for FGCU. Chase Johnston added 10 points.

Cincinnati scored 52 points in the paint and outrebounded the Eagles 46-23.

The Bearcats’ 7-0 start is their best since also winning the first seven in 2017-18.

Cincinnati plays at Xavier on Saturday.

