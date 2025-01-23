No. 5 Florida overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Carolina, 70-69

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Richard scored on a driving layup with 4.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 5 Florida — down 14 points in the the second half — past South Carolina, 70-69 on Wednesday night.

Richard finished with 22 points for the Gators (17-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference). He drove left from the top of the key and banked in the go-ahead layup.

Jacobi Wright’s desperation 3-pointer was off the mark as South Carolina (10-9, 0-6) continued its worst start in SEC play since the 2013-14 season.

Walter Clayton Jr. had 16 points for the Gators — who trailed 52-38 with 12:46 to play — and set the program record with a 3-pointer in his 42nd straight game.

Takeaways

Florida: The Gators have han uneven start to the SEC with a victory over the then-top ranked Tennessee and a loss to Missouri at home two games ago.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have never started 0-7 in SEC play, but that’s what looms with No. 14 Mississippi State headed to Columbia on Saturday.

Key moment

Trailing by 13 points with less than nine minutes left, Florida forced three straight turnovers in the backcourt that led to baskets that cut it to 58-51. The Gamecocks could not settle themselves after that.

Florida forward Alex Condon (21) knocks the ball away from South Carolina guard Zachary Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Scott Kinser

Key stat

Florida outscored South Carolina 22-0 on fast break points.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday. Florida returns home to face Georgia, and South Carolina faces No. 14 Mississippi State.