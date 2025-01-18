Bowen, Ewin lead Florida State to wire-to-wire win over Georgia Tech, 91-78

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Taylor Bowen scored 20 points, Malique Ewin added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State defeated Georgia Tech 91-78 on Saturday.

Lance Terry hit a 3-pointer and Georgia Tech, which had not led, was within 70-66 with 5 minutes remaining. The Seminoles answered with seven points in the next minute. Ewin hit a jumper, Daquan Davis had a three-point play and Ewin added two free throws for a 77-66 lead with 4 minutes left.

Georgia Tech's Javian McCollum hit a 3-pointer with 3 1/2 minutes remaining then the Seminoles iced the game with dunks on five consecutive possessions, building an 86-69 lead with two minutes to go.

Bowen made 7 of 9 shots and Ewin was 6 for 9 from the field. Jamir Watkins added 17 points for the Seminoles (13-5, 4-3 ACC).

Terry scored 23 points and McCollum 20 for Georgia Tech (8-11, 2-6). The Yellow Jackets, dealing with several injuries, played only six players. Duncan Powell, the only reserve to see action, scored 20 points.

The Seminoles made three 3-pointers in the first five minutes and raced out to a 15-2 lead. Leading 30-21 late in the half, dunks by Watkins and Bowen helped Florida State build a 37-21 lead in the final minute. Georgia Tech's Powell then hit a 3 and Florida State led 37-24 at the break.

Georgia Tech had three takeaways and went 4-for-4 shooting in the first two minutes of the second half to get within 37-34 before Florida State recovered by scoring the next seven points for a 44-34 advantage.

Up next for FSU is a West Coast trip to play California on Wednesday and Stanford on Saturday. Georgia Tech hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday.