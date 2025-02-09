SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

James, Brooks lead 5 in double figures and No. 14 N.C. State women roll past No. 22 Florida State

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Aziaha James scored 22 points, Zoe Brooks added 21, and No. 14 N.C. State rolled past No. 22 Florida State 97-74 on Sunday.

Tilda Trygger had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Madison Hayes scored 14 and Saniya Rivers had 12 points for the Wolfpack (19-4, 11-1). Brooks had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ta'Niya Latson scored 23 points, O'Mariah Gordon 20, Makayla Timpson 14 and reserve Amaya Bonner 11 for Florida State (19-5, 9-3). Timpson grabbed nine rebounds.

The Wolfpack led by 20-plus for most of the third quarter, although two 3-pointers by Gordon got the Seminoles within 65-49 with 3 1/2 minutes to go. N.C. State scored the next seven points on the way to a 72-51 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Timpson scored in the paint to get the Seminoles within 63-49 midway through the fourth, but N.C. State put the game away with a 10-0 run that included 3-pointers by Hayes and Rivers.

In the first half, James hit a 3-pointer, Rivers also hit a 3, and James followed with a layup to give N.C. State a 19-9 lead midway through the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Hayes capped the big quarter for the Wolfpack and they led 26-14 heading to the second period.

Florida State was within 39-31 with three minutes left in the half before five players scored for the Wolfpack in a 12-0 run that gave them a 51-31 halftime lead.

N.C. State hosts Miami on Thursday.

Florida State hosts Louisville on Thursday.

