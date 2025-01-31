Latson and Timpson score 21 apiece, No. 25 Florida State women beat Boston College 104-80

BOSTON — Ta'Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson scored 21 points apiece on Thursday night and No. 25 Florida State beat Boston College 104-80 for its fourth win in a row.

Latson added eight rebounds and seven assists, while Timpson was 9-of-10 shooting with 11 rebounds and three blocks. O'Mariah Gordon added 13 points and Malea Williams 10 for Florida State (17-4, 7-2 ACC).

Teya Sidberry scored a season-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Boston College (12-11, 3-7). T'yana Todd added 14 points and Tatum Green 13.

Todd converted a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer 24 seconds apart to cap a 12-2 run to open the second quarter that gave Boston College its first lead at 28-27. Timpson answered with a basket in the lane 20 seconds later and FSU never again trailed.

Williams scored eight points in a 17-4 run that made it 47-34 with 1:14 left until halftime and a 9-1 spurt early in the third quarter pushed Florida State's lead into double figures for good.

The Eagles have lost three consecutive games.

Florida State shot 51% (40 of 79), hit 10 3-pointers and outscored Boston College 25-8 in second-chance points.

The Seminoles topped the 100-point plateau for the sixth time this season, the second in ACC play.

Florida State returns home to take on Wake Forest on Sunday. Boston College plays host to Clemson on Sunday.