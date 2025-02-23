Sydney Bowles, Makayla Timpson help Florida State women upset No. 20 Georgia Tech 73-70

ATLANTA — Sydney Bowles scored a career-high 32, Makayla Timpson had a double-double and Florida State knocked off No. 20 Georgia Tech 73-70 on Sunday.

Bowles had two layups as the Seminoles scored the first five points of the fourth quarter for a 62-49 lead with 8:25 remaining. Reserve Tianna Thompson answered with a basket and two 3-pointers — the final one capping a 17-4 run that pulled Georgia Tech even at 66 with 2:03 left.

Bowles and Timpson sandwiched baskets around a layup by Georgia Tech’s Dani Carnegie and the Seminoles led 70-68 with 32 seconds left. Bowles made two foul shots for a two-possession lead with 11 seconds left. The Seminoles missed 3 of 4 free throws from there, but Carnegie had her 3-pointer blocked by Amaya Bonner at the buzzer with a chance to tie.

Bowles made 11 of 23 shots with two 3-pointers and 8 of 11 free throws for the Seminoles (22-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won the last three in the streak without Ta'Niya Latson — the nation's leading scorer at 26.2 points per game. Latson has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Timpson totaled 19 points and 16 rebounds for her 14th double-double this season. She blocked three shots and leads the conference with a school-record 91 this season.

Thompson hit three 3-pointers, scoring 19 to lead the Yellow Jackets (21-7, 9-7) who have lost two straight and three of four. Carnegie added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Georgia Tech led 19-16 after one quarter and 34-31 at halftime before losing to the Seminoles for a sixth straight time.

Florida State plays at No. 1 Notre Dame on Thursday and Georgia Tech plays at California.