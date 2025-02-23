SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Sydney Bowles, Makayla Timpson help Florida State women upset No. 20 Georgia Tech 73-70

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Sydney Bowles scored a career-high 32, Makayla Timpson had a double-double and Florida State knocked off No. 20 Georgia Tech 73-70 on Sunday.

Bowles had two layups as the Seminoles scored the first five points of the fourth quarter for a 62-49 lead with 8:25 remaining. Reserve Tianna Thompson answered with a basket and two 3-pointers — the final one capping a 17-4 run that pulled Georgia Tech even at 66 with 2:03 left.

Bowles and Timpson sandwiched baskets around a layup by Georgia Tech’s Dani Carnegie and the Seminoles led 70-68 with 32 seconds left. Bowles made two foul shots for a two-possession lead with 11 seconds left. The Seminoles missed 3 of 4 free throws from there, but Carnegie had her 3-pointer blocked by Amaya Bonner at the buzzer with a chance to tie.

Bowles made 11 of 23 shots with two 3-pointers and 8 of 11 free throws for the Seminoles (22-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won the last three in the streak without Ta'Niya Latson — the nation's leading scorer at 26.2 points per game. Latson has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Timpson totaled 19 points and 16 rebounds for her 14th double-double this season. She blocked three shots and leads the conference with a school-record 91 this season.

Thompson hit three 3-pointers, scoring 19 to lead the Yellow Jackets (21-7, 9-7) who have lost two straight and three of four. Carnegie added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Georgia Tech led 19-16 after one quarter and 34-31 at halftime before losing to the Seminoles for a sixth straight time.

Florida State plays at No. 1 Notre Dame on Thursday and Georgia Tech plays at California.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME