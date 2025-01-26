SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Oziyah Sellers hit 4 3s, scores career-high 27, Stanford beats Florida State 78-71

By The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. — Oziyah Sellers made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting to help Stanford beat Florida State 78-71 on Saturday night.

Benny Gealer and Jaylen Blakes added 13 points apiece for Stanford (14-6, 6-3 ACC). Maxime Raynaud, who went into the game No. 5 nationally in scoring (21.1 per game) and No. 3 in rebounding (11.6) finished with 14 rebounds to go with a season-low eight points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Sellers hit a 3-pointer 6 1/2 minutes into the game that gave Stanford the lead for good and followed with back-to-back dunks before Raynaud scored in the lane to make it 18-10 with 9:34 left until halftime. Daquan Davis threw down a dunk that pulled FSU within two points, but Gealer answered with a 3-pointer and Sellers hit two more in an 11-3 run that made it a 10-point game with 2:29 remaining before Stanford took a 33-25 lead into the break.

The Seminoles, who trailed by at least seven points throughout the second half, shot just 32% (8 of 25) from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half.

Jamir Watkins led Florida State (13-7, 4-5) with 20 points and Malique Ewin added 16. Davis scored 14.

The Seminoles are 1-5 in true road games this season.

Florida State returns home to face Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Stanford also plays on Wednesday, when the Cardinal take on Syracuse and wrap up a three-game home stand.

