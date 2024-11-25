SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Malique Ewin scores 17 points and Florida State pours it on in second half to rout UMass 92-59

By The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Malique Ewin scored 17 points, Florida State scored 55 points in the second half, and the Seminoles roared past Massachusetts 92-59 on Sunday, the final day of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff.

Jamir Watkins added 14 points and Jerry Deng had 10 for FSU (6-1).

Jaylen Curry scored 17 points for UMass (1-5). Daniel Rivera scored 12, Hank Guerengomba had 10 points, and Daniel Hankins-Sanford grabbed 13 rebounds.

Florida State had runs of 10-8 and 8-0 early in the second half to turn a 10-point halftime lead into a rout at 60-37 with 12 minutes remaining. A 9-0 run gave the Seminoles their largest lead, 89-53 with 3 minutes remaining.

The Minutemen went on a 10-0 run to take their only lead of the first half, 24-23 with about four minutes remaining. After regaining the lead with five free throws in the next two minutes, the Seminoles finished the half with a flurry, making three 3-pointers for a 37-27 halftime lead.

The Seminoles shot 57% for the game and got 41 points from their bench.

UMass shot 31%, which included 21 missed 3-pointers in 24 attempts.

Florida State defeated Temple on Friday in its first game at the event. UMass lost to Temple on Saturday.

