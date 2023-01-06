Fort Wayne 79, Green Bay 69
GREEN BAY (2-14)
Cummings 8-13 4-6 23, Meyer 5-9 2-2 12, Blake 4-6 0-1 8, Davis 3-6 0-0 7, Tucker 2-7 0-0 6, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 4-6 0-0 10, Zeigler 1-4 0-0 2, D.Short 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-52 7-11 69.
FORT WAYNE (11-5)
Kpedi 5-8 1-4 11, Planutis 4-6 0-0 9, Billups 3-6 0-1 9, Chong Qui 6-16 1-2 13, Godfrey 6-13 11-11 23, Roberts 4-6 3-3 12, Peterson 0-5 0-0 0, DeJurnett 0-0 0-0 0, Mulder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-61 18-23 79.
Halftime_Fort Wayne 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 8-21 (Cummings 3-4, Wade 2-4, Tucker 2-5, Davis 1-3, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Zeigler 0-2), Fort Wayne 5-10 (Billups 3-4, Roberts 1-1, Planutis 1-2, Chong Qui 0-1, Godfrey 0-2). Fouled Out_Blake. Rebounds_Green Bay 25 (Meyer 11), Fort Wayne 36 (Kpedi, Roberts 9). Assists_Green Bay 11 (Blake 4), Fort Wayne 6 (Chong Qui 4). Total Fouls_Green Bay 20, Fort Wayne 16. A_1,473 (13,000).