Fresno State suspends 2 players, removes another amid reports of gambling investigation

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State suspended two of its top men’s basketball scorers on Saturday and removed a third player from the team amid reports that the school is the subject of gambling investigations.

The school said in a statement that Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins “are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter.” It added that there will be no further comment at this time.

ESPN.com reported that Mykell Robinson, who has not played since Jan. 11, is no longer on the team.

The Fresno Bee initially reported on an internal investigation at Fresno State. School officials then contacted the NCAA, which is also conducting an investigation.

Fresno State (5-23, 1-16 Mountain West) has already broken the school’s single-season record for losses and was trying to snap a nine-game losing streak on Saturday when it faced Air Force. The Bulldogs lost 72-69.

Weaver was averaging 12.5 points per game and led the team with 4.7 assists. Collins averaged 12.0 points. Robinson was scoring 10.3 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds.