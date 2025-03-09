SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 23 Creighton women rally to beat Georgetown 72-70 in Big East Tournament quarterfinal

By The Associated Press

Uncasville, Conn. — Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly combined for 42 points, and Kiani Lockett’s two clutch free throws capped No. 23 Creighton's 72-70 come-from-behind victory over Georgetown in a Big East Tournament quarterfinal on Saturday night.

Creighton trailed 52-40 early in the third quarter but took a 70-68 advantage with 1:17 to play after Jensen and Mallory Brake made consecutive layups. It was the Bluejays’ first lead since it was 36-34 with 3:19 left in the second quarter.

Georgetown’s Kelsey Ransom made two free throws to tie it 70-all with 49 seconds remaining. Creighton missed two shots on its next possession and Ransom missed a jumper, but Lockett grabbed the rebound and then made the go-ahead free throws with four seconds left. Victoria Rivera missed a 3-pointer for the Hoyas to end it.

Second-seeded Creighton (25-5), which rebounded from a 72-53 loss at then-No. 5 UConn that ended a seven-game win streak, will face the Xavier-Seton Hall winner in a semifinal on Sunday.

Jensen finished with 22 points on 9-of-20 shooting. Maly made three 3-pointers and was 8 of 17 from the field. The pair also combined for 13 rebounds. Lockett made all six of her free-throw attempts and finished with eight points.

Ransom scored 20 points and had 10 assists to lead No. 10 seed Georgetown (12-19). Ariel Jenkins added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hoyas ended the second quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 46-38 lead at the break. Ransom and Jenkins each scored nine points in the second quarter as the Hoyas outscored the Bluejays 30-16.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME