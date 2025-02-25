SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Georgetown's Thomas Sorber is set for foot surgery and out for the rest of the season

St. John's forward Ruben Prey, right, goes to the basket...

St. John's forward Ruben Prey, right, goes to the basket against Georgetown forwards Jordan Burks (23) and Thomas Sorber (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Georgetown freshman big man Thomas Sorber will miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury.

The school announced Tuesday that Sorber injured his left foot on Feb. 15 in a loss at Butler and would have surgery on Wednesday.

Sorber is the Hoyas’ second-leading scorer and top rebounder. He averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over 24 games.

A Trenton, New Jersey, native, Sorber was a top-50 recruit out of Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia and ranked third out of the state of Pennsylvania.

Georgetown (16-11, 7-9 Big East) visits UConn on Wednesday night and hosts No. 21 Marquette on Saturday before wrapping up conference regular-season play next week against Villanova and DePaul.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME