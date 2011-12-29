Georgetown surprises No. 4 Louisville

Markel Starks scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and No. 12 Georgetown snapped No. 4 Louisville's 20-game home winning streak with a 71-68 victory Wednesday night in the Big East opener for both teams. Louisville (12-1) had been one of six Division I teams that came into play Wednesday without a loss. The Cardinals held a tenuous lead through most of the first half and early into the second. But Starks hit all four of his three-point attempts in the second half as Georgetown (11-1) built an 11-point lead before having to survive a rally to win for the ninth consecutive time.

Kyle Kuric finished with 17 points and Peyton Siva had 15 for Louisville.

Syracuse 75, Seton Hall 49: Fab Melo had 12 points and 10 blocks, both career highs, and the No. 1 Orange stifled the Pirates at every turn at the Carrier Dome in the Big East opener for both teams. Syracuse (14-0) gained control with a staunch defensive performance in the opening half in building a 34-15 lead. Melo, who had his first career double-double, pulled in seven rebounds. Dion Waiters had 15 points and Brandon Triche added 11 for Syracuse. Jordan Theodore led Seton Hall (11-2) with 14 points.

Ohio State 87, Northwestern 54: William Buford had 28 points and five three-pointers as the No. 2 Buckeyes showed off their perimeter shooting in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Jared Sullinger added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the host Buckeyes (13-1), who dominated the boards 49-30. Deshaun Thomas had 16 points for Ohio State, which broke the game open with a 13-0 first-half run fueled by three-pointers. The loss was the 31st straight for the Wildcats (10-3) in Columbus.

Kentucky 86, Lamar 64: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 18 points for host No. 3 Kentucky. The Wildcats (12-1) opened the game on an 11-2 run and maintained its first-half lead because of their free-throw shooting. Mike James had 29 points for Lamar (8-5), which hung with the Wildcats because of 10 offensive rebounds in the first half.

UConn 60, USF 57: Jeremy Lamb scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half, helping No. 9 Connecticut hold off host South Florida without suspended coach Jim Calhoun. Lamb led a game-ending surge with a jumper and three free throws in the final 1:46 to help the Huskies (11-1) close out their sixth consecutive victory. Toarlyn Fitzpatrick had 14 points and 12 rebounds for USF (7-7). Calhoun is serving a three-game suspension by the NCAA for failing to create an atmosphere of compliance within the program.

W. Virginia 83, Villanova 69: Darryl Bryant's 34 points led the host Mountaineers (10-3). The Wildcats (7-6) were led by Maalik Wayns and Dominic Cheek, who each scored 20 points. -- AP