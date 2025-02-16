Amoore scores 21 points to help No. 8 Kentucky rout Georgia 84-55

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia Amoore scored 21 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to an 84-55 win over Georgia on Sunday.

Amoore, a senior, made three 3-pointers and led the Wildcats with 15 points in the first half to help the Wildcats (20-4, 9-3 SEC) snap a two-game losing streak and complete a regular-season sweep of the Bulldogs.

Dazia Lawrence connected on three 3-pointers and followed Amoore with 15 points. Amelia Hassett made four 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter, for 14 points. Teonni Key added a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Clara Strack added 14 points.

Trinity Turner led Georgia (10-16, 2-10) with 22 points and tallied 20 in the first half.

Takeaways

Georgia: The Bulldogs notched their second win in the league against Arkansas last Sunday and had a week off to regroup. Georgia, which scored 43 points in a 78-64 loss to the Wildcats in Athens on Jan. 19, managed just 25 in the final two quarters on Sunday.

Kentucky: The Wildcats reached the 20-win plateau for the first time since the 2019-2020 season when they went 22-8 in Matthew Mitchell’s last season at the helm.

Key stat

The Wildcats made 11 3-pointers, including eight in the first half and collected nine blocks.

Key moment

Kentucky made six 3-pointers in the first quarter, including three straight in a 13-0 run that turned a 12-9 lead into a 16-point lead with 2:26 remaining in quarter.

Up next

Georgia visits No. 5 LSU on Thursday while Kentucky heads to Missouri on Sunday.