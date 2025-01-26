Raegan Beers' double-double propels No. 15 Oklahoma women to 86-55 romp over Georgia

NORMAN, Okla. — Raegan Beers totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Oklahoma was never threatened in an 86-55 romp over Georgia on Sunday.

Beers notched her eighth double-double of the season for the Sooners (16-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), who beat the Bulldogs (9-12, 1-6) for the second time in seven all-time matchups.

Payton Verhulst hit three 3-pointers and also scored 13 for Oklahoma. Sahara Williams added 12 points and Liz Scott scored 10 off the bench.

Freshman reserve Mia Woolfolk had 19 points to lead the Bulldogs — one off her season high. Asia Avinger added nine points and six rebounds.

Beers had six points and Oklahoma shot 55.6% from the floor to take a commanding 26-12 lead after one quarter.

Williams had 10 points and Scott scored nine as the Sooners cruised into halftime with a 54-30 advantage. Oklahoma made 11 of 18 from the field in the second quarter to up its percentage to 61.8 at the break. Georgia made only 11 of 33 shots overall and 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma cooled off in the third quarter but still added four points to its lead for a 72-44 advantage. The Sooners also struggled to find the range in the final period and finished shooting 46% (29 for 63).

The Sooners outrebounded the Bulldogs 50-36 and had an 11-0 edge in fastbreak points.

Oklahoma travels to play No. 5 LSU on Thursday. Georgia will host Mississippi on Thursday.