Silas Demary Jr. scores 16 points and Georgia beats South Carolina 73-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Silas Demary Jr. had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Blue Cain added 14 points and Georgia beat South Carolina 73-64 on Tuesday night.

Georgia scored the opening six points of the game and led throughout. South Carolina got within 49-47 with 9:24 left in the second half after Nick Pringle completed a three-point play, but the Gamecocks did not make another field goal until the 2:50 mark.

After South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles missed two free throws with 52.3 seconds left that could have cut the deficit to four points, Dylan James completed a three-point play at the other end to make it 69-60.

Freshman Asa Newell scored 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting for Georgia (19-11, 7-10 SEC), which also bested the Gamecocks 71-60 on Jan. 28.

Murray-Boyles led South Carolina (12-18, 2-15) with 24 points after going 13 of 18 from the free-throw line. Pringle added 11 points.

Demary, the SEC player of the week after averaging 23.5 points per game in wins over Florida and Texas, led all scorers in the first half with 10 points to help Georgia take a 40-29 lead.

Cain, who entered 10 of 23 from 3-point range in the last five games, made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to extend Georgia's lead to 57-47.

Georgia hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday to conclude its regular season, while South Carolina plays at No. 4 Tennessee.