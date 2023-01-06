Georgia State visits Louisiana following Tucker's 25-point outing

Georgia State Panthers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-4, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns after Brenden Tucker scored 25 points in Georgia State's 66-58 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin' Cajuns have gone 6-0 in home games. Louisiana is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Ragin' Cajuns and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is shooting 56.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Ragin' Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Dwon Odom is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Panthers. Evan Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin' Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.