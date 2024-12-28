SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Terry scores 22, McCollum adds 18 off bench and Georgia Tech dumps Alabama A&M 92-49

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Lance Terry scored 22 points, Javian McCollum scored 18 off the bench, and Georgia Tech buried Alabama A&M 92-49 on Saturday.

Jaeden Mustaf had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Baye Ndongo had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Yellow Jackets (6-7). Georgia Tech shot 54% for the game and made 10 of 21 3-pointers.

After shooting 60% and scoring 50 points in the first half, the Yellow Jackets turned it over to their defense in the second half.

Georgia Tech held Alabama A&M without a field goal for the first 5:45 after halftime and the Bulldogs missed 18 of their first 21 shots in the second half, making only three 3-pointers in 12 tries. Their first two-point make was a jumper by Darius Ford with 4:22 remaining. At that point, they were 5-for-30 shooting in the second half.

Bilal Abdur-Rahman, who had Alabama A&M's only other two-point make in the second half, finished with 11 points and AC Bryant also scored 11 for the Bulldogs (4-9). Alabama A&M shot 16% in the second half, 21% for the game.

Georgia Tech shot 60% in the first half with 6 of 13 from 3-point distance. The Yellow Jackets led 50-25 at the break, with McCollum leading the way with all 18 of his points.

Georgia Tech, 0-2 in the ACC, hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday when conference play resumes.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME