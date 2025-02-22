Hand scores 20, Boston College rides strong defense to 2nd straight win, 69-54 over Georgia Tech

BOSTON — Donald Hand Jr. scored 20 points and Boston College turned in a second-straight strong defensive performance as the Eagles pulled away late to post a 69-54 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Boston College (12-15, 4-12) snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday by beating Virginia Tech, 54-36, the lowest point total by an ACC opponent since the Eagles joined the conference at the start of the 2005-06 season, and the defensive emphasis carried over against the Yellow Jackets, who were held to just 32.1% shooting and forced into committing 13 turnovers.

On Senior Day, senior Chad Venning and sophomore Elijah Strong were stoppers in the middle for Boston College. Venning scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but more important defensively blocked four shots. Strong added nine points and two rebounds.

The Eagles led by five at intermission, 32-27, but Venning scored on three straight layups and added two free throws to fuel a 10-0 run to open the second half and the lead reached 15 points with 14 minutes left. Georgia Tech crawled back and Naithan George's 3-pointer with 4:28 left cut the deficit to 56-50. Dion Brown hit two clutch baskets and Hand drew a foul on a deep 3-point attempt and knocked down two of three at the line.

Baye Ndongo scored 17 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished four assists to lead Georgia Tech (13-14, 7-9). Lance Terry added 15 points.

Boston College is a game-and-a-half out of earning one of the 14 spots in the ACC tournament with four games left to play. The Eagles travel to face Stanford Wednesday and California Saturday.

Georgia Tech plays at Pittsburgh Tuesday.