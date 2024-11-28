SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

George and Ndongo each score 17 points, Georgia Tech defeats Charleston Southern 91-67

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Naithan George and Baye Ndongo each scored 17 points and Georgia Tech breezed past Charleston Southern 91-67 on Wednesday night.

Jaeden Mustaf added 16 points and Lance Terry scored 15 for the Yellow Jackets (3-3). Ndongo had eight rebounds and George added seven assists.

Georgia Tech shot 55% in the first half and led 47-25 at the break. A 10-0 run gave them a 24-12 lead and their lead peaked at 19 points with less than 2 minutes remaining.

The Buccaneers scored the first six points of the second half and soon got within 48-40. A 9-0 run got the Yellow Jackets going again and they later scored eight straight to lead 69-48 with 9 minutes remaining.

A 3-pointer by George with 20 seconds left provided Georgia Tech's biggest lead and the winning margin.

Taje’ Kelly scored 20 points and Thompson Camara had 14 for the Buccaneers (1-7). Charleston Southern went 17 for 56 from the floor (30%) and 25 of 35 at the free-throw line.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME