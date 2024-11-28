George and Ndongo each score 17 points, Georgia Tech defeats Charleston Southern 91-67

ATLANTA — Naithan George and Baye Ndongo each scored 17 points and Georgia Tech breezed past Charleston Southern 91-67 on Wednesday night.

Jaeden Mustaf added 16 points and Lance Terry scored 15 for the Yellow Jackets (3-3). Ndongo had eight rebounds and George added seven assists.

Georgia Tech shot 55% in the first half and led 47-25 at the break. A 10-0 run gave them a 24-12 lead and their lead peaked at 19 points with less than 2 minutes remaining.

The Buccaneers scored the first six points of the second half and soon got within 48-40. A 9-0 run got the Yellow Jackets going again and they later scored eight straight to lead 69-48 with 9 minutes remaining.

A 3-pointer by George with 20 seconds left provided Georgia Tech's biggest lead and the winning margin.

Taje’ Kelly scored 20 points and Thompson Camara had 14 for the Buccaneers (1-7). Charleston Southern went 17 for 56 from the floor (30%) and 25 of 35 at the free-throw line.