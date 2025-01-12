SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Tajianna Roberts scores 16 to help Louisville women upset No. 13 Georgia Tech 69-60

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tajianna Roberts scored 16 to lead a balanced attack and Louisville thumped No. 13 Georgia Tech 69-60 on Sunday for its sixth straight victory.

Roberts missed all six of her 3-point attempts but sank 8 of 12 from inside the arc for the Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Ja'Leah Williams totaled 13 points and seven rebounds. Nyla Harris scored 11 on 5-for-5 shooting with seven rebounds.

Kara Dunn hit 8 of 10 shots and scored 18 to lead the Yellow Jackets (15-2, 3-2). Dunn has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. She had 33 points last time out as Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season — 105-94 to Virginia Tech in double overtime. Tonie Morgan had 13 points and six assists, while Chazadi Wright scored 10 off the bench.

Williams had eight points as Louisville took an 18-13 lead after one quarter.

Jayda Curry didn't miss a shot in the second period and scored all eight of her points as the Cardinals upped their advantage to 37-23 at halftime.

Dunn scored 14 in the third quarter on 6-for-6 shooting as Georgia Tech whittled four points off its deficit and trailed 59-49. Roberts had eight of Louisville's 22 points in the period.

Kayla Blackshear followed her layup with two free throws and Morgan made the second of two foul shots with 1:29 left to play to get Georgia Tech within 65-60. Williams buried a jumper with 59 seconds to go for a three-possession lead, keeping the Yellow Jackets at bay.

Up next: Georgia Tech travels to play No. 3 Notre Dame on Thursday. Louisville will host Syracuse on Thursday.

