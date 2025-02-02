Kara Dunn, Zoesha Smith lead No. 20 Georgia Tech women to 77-66 victory over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kara Dunn and Zoesha Smith both scored 16 points to lead No. 20 Georgia Tech to a 77-66 victory over Miami on Sunday.

Dunn, who topped 1,000 career points her last time out, made 7 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets (18-4, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Smith made 8 of 12 shots.

Chazadi Wright hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 for Georgia Tech. Tonie Morgan totaled 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Dani Carnegie made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 11.

Haley Cavinder scored 25 on 11-for-21 shooting the Hurricanes (13-9, 3-8), who had won two in a row following a seven-game skid. Cameron Williams totaled 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. Darrione Rogers scored 11.

Morgan had 10 points by halftime to help Georgia Tech take a 33-30 lead. Rogers had 11 points and Cavinder scored 10 to keep Miami close.

Wright sank back-to-back 3-pointers, Smith followed with two straight baskets in the paint and Georgia Tech used the 10-0 run to take its biggest lead at 47-34 four minutes into the third quarter. Cavinder had 11 of Miami's 21 points and Natalija Marshall tipped in her own miss in the final seconds to get the Hurricanes within 57-51.

Cavinder hit a jumper to get Miami within 63-59, but Dunn and Carnegie answered with back-to-back baskets to give Georgia Tech a three-possession lead with 4:35 remaining. The Hurricanes got no closer than five from there.

Georgia Tech will host SMU on Thursday. Miami travels to play No. 10 Duke on Sunday.