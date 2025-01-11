Harris' 21 points leads SMU assault in 93-71 drubbing over Georgia Tech

DALLAS — Chuck Harris scored 21 points and B.J. Edwards scored 19 points and SMU ended a two-game losing streak by dismantling Georgia Tech 93-71 on Saturday.

Reserves Yohan Traore and Kario Oquendo scored 13 and 12 points respectively and Matt Cross 11 for SMU (12-4, 3-2 ACC). Backups Javian McCollum and Duncan Powell scored 20 and 13 points respectively.

Naithan George scored 11 points and distributed 10 assists and Lance Terry scored 10 for the Yellow Jackets (8-9, 2-4).

The final margin was the closest the Yellow Jackets got within SMU after halftime.

SMU led 13-4 after the first five minutes, 32-13 at the midway point of the first half and 43-15 after 15 minutes of play. SMU had an insurmountable 50-19 halftime lead in which they shot 56% (19 for 34). Eleven of their 19 made baskets came on dunks (four) and layups (seven).

The Yellow Jackets committed 14 turnovers in the first half that SMU turned into 21 points.

The Yellow Jackets — who entered having won three of their last four games — still lead the series with SMU 8-7. It was the first meeting between the two schools since Dec. 21, 1986. Georgia Tech won 63-54.

Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on Tuesday. SMU travels to Virginia on Wednesday.