Morgan scores 19, Georgia Tech women use 17-0 run in 4th to top Virginia Tech in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tonie Morgan scored 19 points, Kara Dunn added 16 and ninth-seeded Georgia Tech used a big run in the fourth quarter to beat eighth-seeded Virginia Tech 72-57 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets, who avenged a 105-94 double-overtime loss to the Hokies, advance to face top-seeded and seventh-ranked N.C. State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Georgia Tech was up two when Morgan hit a jumper with eight minutes to go, kickstarting a game-breaking 17-0 run. Dunn contributed a pair of 3-pointers before her layup made it 67-48 with 2:47 to play.

Virginia Tech missed seven shots and had two turnovers.

Standout freshman Dani Carnegie added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (22-9), who opened the season 15-0 before losing to the Hokies.

Rose Micheaux scored 19 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career to lead Virginia Tech (18-12). Matilda Ekh added 17.

Ekh had 14 points for the Hokies in an evenly played first half that saw a total of seven fouls and seven turnovers. The Yellow Jackets led 14-13 after one quarter and by as many as seven in the second before Ekh had back-to-back 3s to help Virginia Tech get into a 32-32 tie at the break.

Carys Baker hit a 3-pointer and Micheaux followed with a layup to give Virginia Tech a 37-36 lead but the Yellow Jackets came back with six-straight points and took a 48-43 lead into the fourth.