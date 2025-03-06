SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Morgan scores 19, Georgia Tech women use 17-0 run in 4th to top Virginia Tech in ACC tourney

By The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tonie Morgan scored 19 points, Kara Dunn added 16 and ninth-seeded Georgia Tech used a big run in the fourth quarter to beat eighth-seeded Virginia Tech 72-57 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets, who avenged a 105-94 double-overtime loss to the Hokies, advance to face top-seeded and seventh-ranked N.C. State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Georgia Tech was up two when Morgan hit a jumper with eight minutes to go, kickstarting a game-breaking 17-0 run. Dunn contributed a pair of 3-pointers before her layup made it 67-48 with 2:47 to play.

Virginia Tech missed seven shots and had two turnovers.

Standout freshman Dani Carnegie added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (22-9), who opened the season 15-0 before losing to the Hokies.

Rose Micheaux scored 19 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career to lead Virginia Tech (18-12). Matilda Ekh added 17.

Ekh had 14 points for the Hokies in an evenly played first half that saw a total of seven fouls and seven turnovers. The Yellow Jackets led 14-13 after one quarter and by as many as seven in the second before Ekh had back-to-back 3s to help Virginia Tech get into a 32-32 tie at the break.

Carys Baker hit a 3-pointer and Micheaux followed with a layup to give Virginia Tech a 37-36 lead but the Yellow Jackets came back with six-straight points and took a 48-43 lead into the fourth.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME