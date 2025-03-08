Efton Reid has double-double, Wake Forest wraps up regular season with 69-43 rout of Georgia Tech

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Efton Reid scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Wake Forest stymied Georgia Tech 69-43 on Saturday to close the regular season.

Reid was a point shy of a double-double at halftime when the Demon Deacons raced to a 34-15 lead against the cold-shooting Yellowjackets, who never got closer than 16 and trailed by as many as 31 in the second half.

Both teams have a first-round bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament which begins Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cameron Hildreth led Wake Forest (21-10, 13-7 ACC) with 14 points and Hunter Sallis added 13. The Demon Deacons tied the program record for league wins.

Baye Ndongo scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech (16-15, 10-10). Jaeden Mustaf added 12 points. Ibrahim Souare grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Yellow Jackets had their lowest score and worst shooting game of the season at 29.6% (16 of 54), going just 3 of 23 from 3-point range.

The Demon Deacons had a 12-1 run to take a 22-11 lead and later scored the last 12 points of the half to make it 34-15. Wake Forest shot only 35% with six 3-pointers but the Yellow Jackets shot 18.5% and went 2 of 17 behind the arc.

After Lance Terry hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 10, Georgia Tech missed its next 10 shots before a dunk by Ibrahim Souare almost eight minutes later. Wake Forest missed eight straight shots in the middle of the run.

Wake Forest shot 38% overall but was 11 of 31 on 3s.